In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 69,256 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the Jaunty Pro has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs Jaunty Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Jaunty pro
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Amo Mobility
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 69,256
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|6 Hours