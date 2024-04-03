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Amo Mobility Jaunty vs Amo Mobility Brisk

In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Amo Mobility Brisk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the Brisk has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs Brisk Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty Brisk
BrandAmo MobilityAmo Mobility
Price₹ 56,852₹ 62,913
Range75-100 km/charge75-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.92 kWh
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 26 Ah La
₹56,852*
*Ex-showroom price
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Brisk
Amo Mobility Brisk
STD
₹62,913*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Amo Mobility Jaunty Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
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Specification
Length
1780 mm1960 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Height
1108 mm700 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Kerb Weight
62 kg62 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm740 mm
Width
700 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km75-100 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
249 W249 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded GasSpring Loaded Gas
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree18 Degree
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Speed Control SwitchCentralized Locking System, Speed Control Switch
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,45166,399
Ex-Showroom Price
62,96462,913
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4873,486
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4281,427

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