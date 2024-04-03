In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jaunty Pro vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 74,078
|₹ 84,730
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hrs.
|-