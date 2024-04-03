HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesJaunty Pro vs Star City Plus

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Jaunty Pro vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty pro Star city plus
BrandAmo MobilityTVS
Price₹ 74,078₹ 63,338
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hrs.-

Filters
Jaunty Pro
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro
STD
₹74,078*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,74578,107
Ex-Showroom Price
74,07866,895
RTO
05,351
Insurance
3,6675,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6711,678

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual46,375 - 64,635**Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus vs Sport

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Jaunty i Pro electric scooter has a claimed range of 120 km.
    Amo Mobility launches Jaunty i Pro at 1.15 lakh, gets 120 km of range
    3 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro, TVS iQube besides several other e-scooters in the segment.
    Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared
    8 Apr 2024
    Honda currently only has three vehicles in its portfolio - City, Amaze and Elevate
    Honda Elevate, City and Amaze available with benefits of up to 83,000
    5 Apr 2024
    Prices of the Honda Elevate, Amaze and City have been revised.
    Elevate, City & Amaze help Honda clock 7,071 units in March'24
    2 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
    Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
    9 Mar 2023
    View all
     