Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Jaunty Pro vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty pro Scooty pep plus
BrandAmo MobilityTVS
Price₹ 74,078₹ 65,514
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hrs.-

Jaunty Pro
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro
STD
₹74,078*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,74576,694
Ex-Showroom Price
74,07865,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
3,6675,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6711,648

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
