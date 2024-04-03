In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 74,078 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Jaunty Pro has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. Jaunty Pro vs Jupiter 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty pro Jupiter 125 Brand Amo Mobility TVS Price ₹ 74,078 ₹ 76,000 Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 57.27 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hrs. -