Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Jaunty Pro vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty pro Jupiter
BrandAmo MobilityTVS
Price₹ 74,078₹ 73,340
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hrs.-

Jaunty Pro
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro
STD
₹74,078*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,74585,313
Ex-Showroom Price
74,07873,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
3,6676,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6711,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

