Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 74,078 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty Pro up to 100 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Jaunty Pro vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty pro Dost
BrandAmo MobilityTrinity Motors
Price₹ 74,078₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
249 W1.5 kW
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Length
1780 mm-
Kerb Weight
62 kg-
Height
1108 mm-
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch, EABS-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
27-30 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,7451,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
74,0781,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6674,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6712,301

