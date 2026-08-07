In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 69,256 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Jaunty Pro has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Jaunty Pro vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 69,256
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-