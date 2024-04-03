In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 74,078 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Jaunty Pro has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Jaunty Pro vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty pro Avenis Brand Amo Mobility Suzuki Price ₹ 74,078 ₹ 86,700 Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 55.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hrs. -