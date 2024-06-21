In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 74,078 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty Pro up to 100 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Jaunty Pro vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|Smak
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 74,078
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|100 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hrs.
|3-7 Hrs.