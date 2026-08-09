In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 69,256 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of Jaunty Pro up to 75-100 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
Jaunty Pro vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 69,256
|₹ 58,992
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|110 -120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-