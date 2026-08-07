In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 69,256 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Jaunty Pro has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Jaunty Pro vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,256
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162.71 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-