In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 69,256 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Jaunty Pro has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Jaunty Pro vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,256
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-