In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 69,256 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Jaunty Pro has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Jaunty Pro vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,256
|₹ 69,766
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-