In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 69,256 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Jaunty Pro has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Jaunty Pro vs HF Deluxe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|Hf deluxe
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,256
|₹ 55,992
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-