In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 69,256 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Jaunty Pro has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Jaunty Pro vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|Glamour
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,256
|₹ 81,063
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-