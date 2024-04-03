In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 74,078 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. Jaunty Pro has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Jaunty Pro vs Destini 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty pro Destini 125 Brand Amo Mobility Hero Price ₹ 74,078 ₹ 66,700 Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hrs. -