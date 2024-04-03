In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 74,078 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours.
Jaunty Pro has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Jaunty Pro vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|Destini 125
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 74,078
|₹ 66,700
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hrs.
|-