In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 69,256 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty Pro up to 75-100 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
Jaunty Pro vs EMX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|Emx
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 69,256
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|50-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|0.37 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|4 Hours 30 Minutes