Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro vs Bounce Infinity E1

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Jaunty Pro vs E1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty pro E1
BrandAmo MobilityBounce Infinity
Price₹ 74,078₹ 93,386
Range100 km/charge85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6 Hrs.4 Hrs

Jaunty Pro
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro
STD
₹74,078*
*Ex-showroom price
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
249 W1500 w
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs.4 Hrs
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,74597,518
Ex-Showroom Price
74,07893,386
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6674,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6712,096

