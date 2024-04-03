In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 74,078 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty Pro up to 100 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Jaunty Pro vs E1 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty pro E1 Brand Amo Mobility Bounce Infinity Price ₹ 74,078 ₹ 93,386 Range 100 km/charge 85 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 6 Hrs. 4 Hrs