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HomeCompare BikesJaunty Pro vs Falcon [2019-2025]

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro vs Benling India Falcon [2019-2025]

In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 69,256 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price). The range of Jaunty Pro up to 75-100 km/charge and the Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours.
Jaunty Pro vs Falcon [2019-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty pro Falcon [2019-2025]
BrandAmo MobilityBenling India
Price₹ 69,256₹ 69,540
Range75-100 km/charge70-75 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.92 kWh1.8 kWh
Charging Time6 Hours4 Hours (100%)

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Jaunty Pro
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro
STD
₹69,256*
*Ex-showroom price
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Falcon [2019-2025]
Benling India Falcon [2019-2025]
STD
₹69,540*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
150 mm165 mm
Length
1780 mm1790 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg-
Height
1108 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
700 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
75-100 km70-75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
249 W250 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree8 Degree
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch, EABSSmart Breakdown Maintenance Status, Smart Parking Assistance, Integrated Locking System, Regenerative Braking System, LED Turn Signals Placed in Handlebar, 72 V Smart Controller
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours4 Hours (100%)
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh1.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,84573,134
Ex-Showroom Price
69,25669,540
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5893,594
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5651,571

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