In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 69,256 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. Jaunty Pro has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
Jaunty Pro vs Platina 110 H Gear Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|Platina 110 h gear
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 69,256
|₹ 59,738
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|72.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|115 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-