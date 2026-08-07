In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Avon E Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 69,256 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price). The range of Jaunty Pro up to 75-100 km/charge and the E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge.
Jaunty Pro vs E Star Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|E star
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Avon
|Price
|₹ 69,256
|₹ 60,000
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|65 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-