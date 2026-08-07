In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Aprilia SR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 69,256 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 125 engine makes power & torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Jaunty Pro has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Jaunty Pro vs SR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|Sr 125
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Aprilia
|Price
|₹ 69,256
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.45 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-