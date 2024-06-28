HT Auto
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro vs Ampere Magnus EX

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Ampere Magnus EX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 74,078 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty Pro up to 100 km/charge and the Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge.
Jaunty Pro vs Magnus EX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty pro Magnus ex
BrandAmo MobilityAmpere
Price₹ 74,078₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge121 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6 Hrs.6-7 Hrs.

Jaunty Pro
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro
STD
₹74,078*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
249 W2.1 kW
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
150 mm147 mm
Length
1780 mm1920 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg82 kg
Height
1108 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
700 mm685 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs.6-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree13 Degree
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch, EABSFront Glove Box
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
1 Year3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
27-30 Ah2.29 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,7451,09,238
Ex-Showroom Price
74,0781,04,900
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6674,338
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6712,347

