In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price). Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour.
Inspirer vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Inspirer
|Gracy
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 49,989
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|8-10 Hours