In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Inspirer up to 75-100 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
Inspirer vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Inspirer
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 49,989
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|10 Hours