In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Inspirer up to 75-100 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Inspirer vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Inspirer
|O3
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 49,989
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-