In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). The range of Inspirer up to 75-100 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour.
Inspirer vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Inspirer
|Enduro
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 49,989
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|65-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|5-8 Hrs.