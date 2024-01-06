In 2024 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at 47,149 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li Price starts at 50,880 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Inspirer up to 60-70 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo Li has a range of up to 75.0 km/charge.
Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour.
Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo Li in 2 colours.
