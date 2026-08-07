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Amo Mobility Inspirer vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Inspirer has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Inspirer vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Inspirer Scooty pep plus
BrandAmo MobilityTVS
Price₹ 49,989₹ 65,514
Range75-100 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Inspirer
Amo Mobility Inspirer
60 V 26 Ah La
₹49,989*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Amo Mobility Inspirer Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm135 mm
Length
1960 mm-
Height
700 mm-
Kerb Weight
62 kg93 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
75 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph66 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded GasCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,26676,694
Ex-Showroom Price
49,98965,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
3,2775,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1441,648

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