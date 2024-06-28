In 2024 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 47,149 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Inspirer up to 80-90 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour.
Inspirer vs Yaarii Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Inspirer
|Yaarii
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 47,149
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|80-90 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.