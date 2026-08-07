In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Inspirer up to 75-100 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 120-145 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour.
Inspirer vs Zepop Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Inspirer
|Zepop
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 49,989
|₹ 61,770
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|120-145 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|1.15 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|7 Hours