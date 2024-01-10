Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesInspirer vs Ridge

Amo Mobility Inspirer vs Okinawa Ridge

In 2024 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Inspirer
Amo Mobility Inspirer
60 V 27 Ah La
₹47,149*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ridge
Okinawa Ridge
Plus
₹61,791*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless DCBLDC
Motor Power
249 W1700 W
Range
60-70 km/charge84 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph45 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,99961,791
Ex-Showroom Price
47,99961,791
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0311,328

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Pravaig Dynamics said it is working with the investigating agencies to make more details available about the accident. (Representational image)
    Trail EV accident: Pravaig deeply saddened; driver says was forced to speed
    10 Jan 2024
    Ather Energy has slashed the pricing of its most affordable electric scooter 450S by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000.
    Ather 450S electric scooter becomes more affordable after up to 25k price cut
    10 Jan 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has showcased the updated eVX prototype which hints the electric SUV is nearing production. (Image: X/Maruti Suzuki)
    Maruti Suzuki showcases flying car, updated eVX prototype at Vibrant Gujarat
    10 Jan 2024
    Okinawa's Eco App will be available on both iOS and Android platforms.
    Okinawa launches 'Eco App' for its connected scooters range
    30 Sept 2020
    File photo of a 2021 Honda Ridgeline.
    Honda does U-turn, bets big on trucks and SUVs to expand in this market
    10 Oct 2020
    Honda has unveiled two electric vehicle concepts under its Honda 0 Series lineup, which is slated to debut in 2026.
    CES 2024: Honda showcases two concept electric cars meant for 2026 debut
    10 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The iconic Jeep Wrangler off-road SUV now comes in an electrified version with four-wheel drive and gets a range of 50 kms in EV mode.
    2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First look
    28 May 2021
    Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept promises a striking design language blended with a capable drive and feature-loaded cabin.
    First look: Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept SUV
    7 Jul 2020
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     