Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesInspirer vs Dual

Amo Mobility Inspirer vs Okinawa Dual

In 2024 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Inspirer
Amo Mobility Inspirer
60 V 27 Ah La
₹47,149*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DCBLDC
Motor Power
249 W250 W
Range
60-70 km/charge120 -130 Km/Charge
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,99958,992
Ex-Showroom Price
47,99958,992
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0311,267

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 and 150 range now comes with four dual-tone colour combinations and different coloured floorboards
    BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at 1.32 lakh
    18 May 2023
    Okinawa Dual has a full charge range of 130 km.
    Okinawa Dual, India’s first customisable B2B electric scooter, launched
    21 Jan 2021
    The parts of rubber tires and train wheels of a Dual-Mode Vehicle (DMV) bus that can run both on conventional road surfaces and a railway track, are seen during its test run in Japan.
    Bus or train? Dual-mode vehicle that runs on wheels and tracks to debut in Japan
    25 Dec 2021
    2021 Maruti Swift gets three new dual tone options.
    All new 2021 Maruti Swift launched at 5.73 lakh
    24 Feb 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The iconic Jeep Wrangler off-road SUV now comes in an electrified version with four-wheel drive and gets a range of 50 kms in EV mode.
    2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First look
    28 May 2021
    Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept promises a striking design language blended with a capable drive and feature-loaded cabin.
    First look: Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept SUV
    7 Jul 2020
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     