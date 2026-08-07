In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Inspirer up to 75-100 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour.
Inspirer vs LXS 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Inspirer
|Lxs 2.0
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 49,989
|₹ 84,999
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|98 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|2.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|3 Hrs.