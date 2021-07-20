Saved Articles

Amo Mobility Inspirer vs Komaki XGT KM

In 2024 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Inspirer
Amo Mobility Inspirer
60 V 27 Ah La
₹47,149*
*Ex-showroom price
XGT KM
Komaki XGT KM
STD
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W-
Range
60-70 km/charge85 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph65 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,99944,986
Ex-Showroom Price
47,99942,500
RTO
01,275
Insurance
01,211
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,031966

