Amo Mobility Inspirer vs Komaki X2 Vogue

In 2024 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Inspirer
Amo Mobility Inspirer
60 V 27 Ah La
₹47,149*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue
X2 Vouge STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W-
Range
60-70 km/charge85 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,99949,749
Ex-Showroom Price
47,99947,000
RTO
01,410
Insurance
01,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0311,069

