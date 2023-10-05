In 2024 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at 47,149 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Inspirer up to 60-70 km/charge and the Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less