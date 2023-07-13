In 2023 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at 47,149 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Inspirer has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less