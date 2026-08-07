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Amo Mobility Inspirer vs Hero Lectro F3i

In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Hero Lectro F3i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro F3i Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price). The range of Inspirer up to 75-100 km/charge and the F3i has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour.
Inspirer vs F3i Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Inspirer F3i
BrandAmo MobilityHero Lectro
Price₹ 49,989₹ 42,999
Range75-100 km/charge25 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Charging Time6 Hours4 Hrs.

Filters
Inspirer
Amo Mobility Inspirer
60 V 26 Ah La
₹49,989*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F3i
Hero Lectro F3i
STD
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
1960 mm-
Height
700 mm-
Kerb Weight
62 kg-
Saddle Height
740 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumV Brake
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
75 km25 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas-
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Control SwitchMagnetic charging connector, Smart RFID key
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,26646,162
Ex-Showroom Price
49,98942,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2773,163
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,144992

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