In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Hero Lectro F2I choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro F2I Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Inspirer up to 75-100 km/charge and the F2I has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour.
Inspirer vs F2I Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Inspirer
|F2i
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 49,989
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|4 Hrs.