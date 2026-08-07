In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Hero Lectro C5X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 41,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Inspirer up to 75-100 km/charge and the C5X has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour.
Inspirer vs C5X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Inspirer
|C5x
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 49,989
|₹ 41,999
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|30 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|0.21 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|3-4 Hours