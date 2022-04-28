Saved Articles

Amo Mobility Inspirer vs Evolet Pony

In 2024 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Evolet Pony choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Inspirer
Amo Mobility Inspirer
60 V 27 Ah La
₹47,149*
*Ex-showroom price
Pony
Evolet Pony
EZ
₹39,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless DCBLDC
Motor Power
249 W250 W
Range
60-70 km/charge55-60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,99939,499
Ex-Showroom Price
47,99939,499
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,031848

