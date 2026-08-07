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Amo Mobility Inspirer vs Bounce Infinity E1

In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Inspirer up to 75-100 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour.
Inspirer vs E1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Inspirer E1
BrandAmo MobilityBounce Infinity
Price₹ 49,989₹ 55,000
Range75-100 km/charge70-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Charging Time6 Hours3-4 Hrs.

Filters
Inspirer
Amo Mobility Inspirer
60 V 26 Ah La
₹49,989*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Amo Mobility Inspirer Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Length
1960 mm1820 mm
Height
700 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg94 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm780 mm
Width
700 mm695 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
75 km70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph65 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded GasTwin Shock Absorber
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Control SwitchRiding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag Mode
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,26658,447
Ex-Showroom Price
49,98955,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2773,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1441,256

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