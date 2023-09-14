Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesInspirer vs Benling Icon

Amo Mobility Inspirer vs Benling India Benling Icon

In 2024 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Benling India Benling Icon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Inspirer
Amo Mobility Inspirer
60 V 27 Ah La
₹47,149*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DCBrushless Motor
Motor Power
249 W250 W
Range
60-70 km/charge70-75 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,99965,470
Ex-Showroom Price
47,99965,470
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0311,407

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
    14 Sept 2023
    Ducati said prices will be increased on select motorcycles and variants with effect from January 1, 2024
    Ducati to hike prices on select motorcycles from January 2024
    7 Dec 2023
    Ducati has reworked the engine, added a few features and made several cosmetic changes.
    Ducati Scrambler 2G range to launch soon in India, bookings open
    17 Aug 2023
    Ducati has brought the full range of Scrambler motorcycles to the Indian market.
    New-gen Ducati Scrambler range launched. Prices start from 10.39 lakh
    19 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy
    Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy | All Things Auto
    20 Jun 2023
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    View all
     