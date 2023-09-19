In 2023 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at 47,149 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at 59,245 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Platina 110 engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Inspirer has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Platina 110 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less