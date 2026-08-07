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Amo Mobility Inspirer vs Bajaj CT100

In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour. Inspirer has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Inspirer vs CT100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Inspirer Ct100
BrandAmo MobilityBajaj
Price₹ 49,989₹ 40,730
Range75-100 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Engine Capacity-115.45 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Inspirer
Amo Mobility Inspirer
60 V 26 Ah La
₹49,989*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Amo Mobility Inspirer Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Length
1960 mm1945 mm
Height
700 mm1072 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm-
Width
700 mm752 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkHydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded GasSpring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,26661,563
Ex-Showroom Price
49,98952,832
RTO
03,169
Insurance
3,2775,562
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1441,323

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