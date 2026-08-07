In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour. Inspirer has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Inspirer vs CT100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Inspirer
|Ct100
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 49,989
|₹ 40,730
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|115.45 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-