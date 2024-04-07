HT Auto
Amo Mobility Feisty EV vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2024 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Feisty EV vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Feisty ev Rayzr 125
BrandAmo MobilityYamaha
Price₹ 68,000₹ 84,730
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hrs.-

Feisty EV
Amo Mobility Feisty EV
STD
₹68,000*
*Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹84,730*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,56997,856
Ex-Showroom Price
68,00084,730
RTO
06,778
Insurance
3,5696,348
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5382,103

