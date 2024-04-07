In 2024 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Feisty EV Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Feisty EV has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. Feisty EV vs Star City Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Feisty ev Star city plus Brand Amo Mobility TVS Price ₹ 68,000 ₹ 63,338 Range 75 km/charge - Mileage - 83.09 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6 Hrs. -