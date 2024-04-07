HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesFeisty EV vs Star City Plus

Amo Mobility Feisty EV vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2024 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Feisty EV vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Feisty ev Star city plus
BrandAmo MobilityTVS
Price₹ 68,000₹ 63,338
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hrs.-

Filters
Feisty EV
Amo Mobility Feisty EV
STD
₹68,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,56978,107
Ex-Showroom Price
68,00066,895
RTO
05,351
Insurance
3,5695,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5381,678

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual46,375 - 64,635**Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus vs Sport

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Former CEO of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant advised the EV players to not burn cash to sell their products at a cheap rate. (Image: X/Amitabh Kant)
    Combustion engines are dead, future of mobility is electric: Amitabh Kant
    7 Apr 2024
    The Kia EV9 will be launched in India in 2024
    Kia unveils EV roadmap for emerging markets like India. Check details
    7 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta believes the Indian electric scooter industry needs the support of subsidies to continue its growth momentum.
    Ather Energy CEO advocates for electric scooter subsidies to boost adoption
    7 Apr 2024
    In 2023, India's EV sales nearly doubled, thanks to state subsidies and better infrastructure. This year, a 66% increase is expected, with EVs aiming for a third of the market by 2030.
    EV sales in India expected to soar in 2024 after doubling in 2023. Here’s why
    6 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ford Everest, earlier sold as Endeavour SUV, is one of the most awaited cars from the US-based auto giants expected for a comeback to India in new avatar soon.
    New Ford Endeavour: Watch highlights of the India-bound SUV
    12 Mar 2024
    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    MG Motor showcased the Cyberster electric sports car in India for the first time ever while revealing its plan to step up EV offensive in India. The carmaker, now under new stakeholder JSW Group, aims to grab 33 per cent of the EV segment share.
    Watch: MG Motor debuts Cyberster in India, reveals future EV plans
    20 Mar 2024
    View all
     